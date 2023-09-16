A recent survey by the Central Chamber of Commerce shows that only a few Finnish companies are aware of their China risks, HS Vision editor Alex af Heurlin writes.

Central Chamber of Commerce published on Tuesday, aimed at the export managers of Finnish companies survey results. Based on the results, many Finnish companies are quite aware of the world political and economic events.

A large majority of Finnish export managers believe that China’s role as a trading partner will remain unchanged or grow from the current one.

Only nine percent say that their company has reduced its dependence on China in critical industries. For all operations, China risks have been reduced in seven percent of the companies.

There would be a reason to be prepared. It seems very bad that some of the Finnish export companies are asleep.

China’s the economy is in bad shape. China’s real estate market has been in turmoil for several years now, and there is no sign of relief. The long-term economic outlook is also weak. The country’s working-age population has been decreasing for years, and the country’s total population has also declined.

Nordea bank predicts a growth of about three percent in China for the next few years. It would be the same pace as the rest of the world economy and less than half of China’s growth rate before the corona pandemic.

There is no return to the previous growth in China.

“ Nokia no longer expects miracles from China.

Finnish companies would be an even bigger reason to think about China risks than economic growth prospects.

Tariffs and other trade barriers between China and the rest of the world are rising at a breathtaking pace. The United States restricts, among other things, the export of semiconductors and other high-tech to China. China, on the other hand, uses many raw materials as tokens in its trade policy. Numerous Western companies have been cornered in the Chinese market.

The EU does not follow developments idly. President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the commission is investigating whether Chinese electric car manufacturers receive state subsidies that distort competition. The next step may be punitive tariffs on Chinese cars.

Chinese statistics should be treated with caution, but it seems that the world has already avoided China risks. Direct foreign investments in the country are waning, some statistics including even collapsed.

Many Finnish companies are therefore anticipating the growth of trade with China, while elsewhere they are already preparing for the new world era.

Even Petteri Orpon (kok) government program states that “the government’s goal is to reduce strategic dependence on China”.

A few in a large Finnish company, China risks are already separated from the rest of the company’s operations and reporting.

“We don’t really have any significant production facilities in China from which we would export goods outside of China, so we are in China only for China”, CEO of Metso Pekka Vauramo said in an interview with Viisas Raha magazine in May.

“We have to see what is a reasonable share that can be bought from China in today’s world,” Vauramo continued.

Another example is the network company Nokia.

Nokia’s growth and profit development have left much to be desired, but the company has been a pioneer in its China policy. It may be a matter of escape dictated by circumstances, as Nokia has been pushed aside in the Chinese market. The end result is still the same: Nokia no longer expects miracles from China.

Therefore, Nokia has been publishing “China-adjusted” figures for its operations for several years. The growth prospects look better when the unpleasant things are swept under the carpet.

It is also telling that the president of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Terrible Harris incensed Nokia’s investment in the United States in August.

“All Nokians are eagerly waiting to get started,” Nokia’s CEO Pekka Lundmark comment on the project. And separately thanked the President of the United States for the support.

So at least Nokia has chosen its side.

If you have to guess, many Finnish companies will follow Nokia’s footsteps in the next few years and tell you how good the growth looks without China’s influence.