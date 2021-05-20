Thursday, May 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Market analysis Ehrnrooths are planning a spacia, and Privanet is looking for a reverse listing. Has access to the stock exchange become a deliberate prank?

by admin
May 20, 2021
in World
0

HS Visio|Market analysis

Tunku is so hard on the Helsinki Stock Exchange that some companies strive inside through the kitchen. Two examples of special crocheting were obtained this week.

Finanssitalo Privanet said on Monday to acquire the construction company Skarta Group.

Privanet is one of the weakest companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, whether it measured success with price development, earnings development or news headlines. That’s why Monday’s release is so interesting.

.
#Market #analysis #Ehrnrooths #planning #spacia #Privanet #reverse #listing #access #stock #exchange #deliberate #prank

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Social Security adds more than 3,500 foreign contributors in the Region of Murcia in April

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?