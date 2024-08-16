Market analysis | Does information security bring returns to the investor?

Market analysis|The information security industry is growing and concentrating. Despite the megatrend, the industry is an uncertain target for investors, writes HS Vision editor Joakim Westrén-Doll.

July brought a reminder of the dangers of a networked world.

Security giant Crowdstrike made an update to its Falcon program, which its major customers use to protect their systems. However, the single value lacked definition.

The following error mode plagued Windows operating systems. 8.5 million terminals crashed at once.