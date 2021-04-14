Market analysis Coinbase was listed today with awful appreciation. It shows that Bitcoin is too big a thing to ignore.

The cryptocurrency market is no longer a betting hobby for marginalized youth, but a tens of billion-dollar business, and Wall Street bankers take it seriously, writes HS Vision Alex af Heurlin.

Alex af Heurlin HS

18:00

Coinbase listed on Wall Street today.

Coinbase is not just any company. It is one of the largest trading venues for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the world.

Coinbase’s listing is a milestone, as it is Wall Street’s first large company with its core business in the cryptocurrency market.