Market analysis Björn Wahlroos could now fund by selling his source of wealth for the third time

Björn Wahlroos has already sold his eyeballs and source of enrichment, Mandatum, twice. Now he could make deals again and at the same time spin the whole financial industry into a new position.

For subscribers

Merja Saarinen HS

19:00

HS Visio, HS’s new media brand focusing on economics, technology, business and working life, launched on Wednesday. Read all the HS Vision stuff here. What is HS Vision? Introduction you can read this story.

Sammon Chairman of the Board Björn Wahlroosin During the reign, Sampo has been a buying and selling business, where everything has been traded, as long as the price has been sufficient. The new strategy now puts an end to this.