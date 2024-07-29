He real Madrid have reportedly started talks with one of their key players to extend his contract this summer. Following in the footsteps of Ferland Mendy and Luka Modric, another Real Madrid star could be on the verge of signing a new deal.
Carlo Ancelotti has asked for stability in his squad. The Italian coach seems to have granted his wish. Ferland Mendy is on the verge of extending his contract, Luka Modric has already made it official and now Dani Carvajal has the chance, according to reports. Fabrizio Romano.
The recent European champion with Spain is highly regarded in Madrid, and Los Blancos are struggling to find a successor. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s name has been floated recently, but nothing has come of it yet. Carvajal is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Whites, which will last until he turns 35.
The imminent extension of the right-back’s contract is just one stage of the process agreed by Florentino Pérez during the transfer market. Real’s next target is a central defender to replace captain Nacho Fernández, who has left the club at the end of his contract.
The agreement with Leny Yoro has come to nothing, and only Aymeric Laporte remains. The Franco-Spanish player could be sold by Al-Nassr, but certainly not on loan as Los Blancos would like, which is what would really interest the club on a financial level. The centre-back’s good Euro Cup performance supports his current level, so he would be a very interesting signing for next season, although the player would have to accept his role as a substitute, and perhaps when Alaba recovers, his role as a fourth centre-back.
More news about Real Madrid
#Market #Ferland #Mendy #Real #Madrid #defender #extend #contract
Leave a Reply