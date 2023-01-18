The European automotive market it is one of the largest and most competitive in the world. It is being dominated by some of the biggest automakers in the world, such as Volkswagen, Renault, Ford, and Peugeot. Sales in 2022 scored a downturn in all major markets, despite the increase in December, the fifth in a row. The overall loss was equal to 4.1%, with 488,000 fewer vehicles compared to 11,774,822 units sold in 2021.

Cars sold in Europe 2022

In 2022 they were registered in Western Europe (EU+EFTA+UK) 11,286,939 cars with a drop of 4.1% compared to 2021, but with a decrease of 28.6% compared to 2019i.e. the year that preceded the pandemic.

Car sales trend in Europe in 2022

In the five largest markets, representing the 70.2% of registrations of Western Europe, only that of Germany closed 2022 with growth on 2021 (+1.1%)but still strong loss on 2019 (-26.5%). Among the other four markets, the best result was achieved by United Kingdom (-2%), followed by Spain (-5.4%)from the France (-7.8%) and finally fromItaly (-9.7%).

In Germany and also in the United Kingdom and France, the balance sheet for the year benefited from a greater availability (compared to traditional cars) of electric and plug-in hybrid cars, which, assisted by effective incentives, they have achieved very interesting results. And this has allowed the German market to grow and that of the other two countries to contain losses.

Car market Germany 2022

In Germany in 2022 they were sold 2,651,357 new cars1.1% more than the 2,622,132 in 2021. For the full year, the share of sales to private individuals was 35.9% towards 64.1% of registrations as legal entities.

In Germany, EV sales account for 17.7% in 2022

In 2022 in Germany, especially the BEVwhich have passed from 13.6% to 17.7% share (33.2% in December), up 1.3 pp le PHE extensionnow at 13.7% (22.2% in December). The total ECV, therefore, is at 31.4% share (55.4% in the month). The HEV extension full hybrid, finally gained 1.1 pp and are at 17.5% representativeness (12.8% in the month).

France car market 2022

In 2022 on France have been sold in total 1,529,035 new carsagainst 1,659,003 in January-December 2021 (-7.8%).

In France, electric cars will reach a 13.3% share in 2022

From retail to supply for the full year, they increased by 3.5 pp for les BEV which are attested to 13.3% stake (15.8% in December), compared with a substantial stability of PHEVsnow at8.3% of saleswhich lead ECVs to grow by 8.7% al 21.6% share. The HEV extension full hybridFinally, they grew to 21.8% share.

UK car market 2022

In the Kingdom United throughout 2022 they were sold 1,614,063 new carsdown 2.0% from 1,647,181 in 2021.

In the UK cars on tap represent 22.8%

On the food front, sales of . also increased in the UK cars on tap” at 22.8%with pure electric al 16.6% (32.9% in December) and le PHE extension to the 6.3% (6.5% in the month). Even the full hybridwhich are attested to 29.7%.

Car market Spain 2022

The auto market Spain in 2022 it closed with 813,396 registrationsdown 5.4% from 859,477 in January-December 2021.

In Spain, cars on tap represent 9.6%

Analyzing the power supplies, it is noted for the year 2022 there was a small increase of 0.9 pp in BEVs, now at 3.7% and as many for the PHE extensionnow at 5.9% which bring the total of ECVs to 9.6% representativeness. The HEV extensionFinally, they went down to the 29.4% share compared to last year (30.3% in December).

Car market crisis why?

The car market in the area was strongly affected by the weakness of demand due to the well-known consequences of the pandemic which heavily affected the economic framework, the psychological and concrete effects of war in Ukraine and therefore of the appearance of inflation, of the growth of the cost of money and of difficulties in supplying energy products which have also undergone sharp price increases.

Despite these factors the demand was nonetheless higher than the enrollment level registered because in an already difficult situation a supply crisis has arisen due to shortages of essential components for production, such as microchips and other products. In the second half of 2022, however, the supply crisis subsided resized and this made it possible to contain the losses for the entire year within the limits mentioned above. Supply difficulties still exist at the beginning of 2023, but it is believed that the situation may still improve in the coming months and this possibility is linked to the achievement in 2023 of results closer to the pre-pandemic levels.

