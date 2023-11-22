He put together the best FC Barcelona. He was the architect of women’s football within the culé house, and spent six years as the person most responsible for the construction of the two-time champion and current king of Europe. Now, two months after he terminated his contract with Barça – he had one year left to complete – he has signed as the current leader of the women’s team at the state level. Markel Zubizarreta (Mondragón, 1985) is the new director of women’s football at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). He is a great connoisseur of the market due to his experience and training, and during his time at Barcelona he has dealt with a large part of the national team’s squad. Present in the Oliva summit and with 16 Barça titles behind him, he arrives on the Spanish women’s football organization chart accompanied, in addition, by Gonzalo Rodríguez, lawyer and Markel’s trusted person within Barça, according to what he claims. The newspaper. The current director, Ana Álvarez, will become responsible for the development of this area.

“A decision that is part of a profound restructuring to strengthen this department,” says the RFEF statement. The former Barcelona women’s sports director lands in a team captained and with a great presence of the culés heavyweights. Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Paredes and Alexia Putellas, among many others, complete the ranks of the internationals. It was precisely Markel who, shortly before announcing his departure and together with the Barça club psychologist, traveled to Oliva (Valencia) to accompany the Barça players in the concentration prior to the Nations League, a critical moment for the footballers. There the bases for the restructuring of the Federation were laid as a result of the drastic changes that the players demanded in a night meeting after the Rubiales case.

Markel, son of the goalkeeper Dream Team, Andoni Zubizarreta,—former goalkeeper for Athletic Barcelona and Valencia, in addition to the national team—tried soccer under the goal. But he found his way out of the grass. He hung up his gloves and graduated from INEF and later graduated with a Master’s Degree in Sports Management. He landed at FC Barcelona in 2015 to occupy the position of head of women’s sports management. But two years later he became the sports director. And under his wings, four coaches marked Barcelona’s sporting career: Xavi Llorens, Fran Sánchez, Lluís Cortés and Jonatan Giráldez. The club trusted him, and the successes of the following seasons justified the decision.

Zubizarreta left Barcelona leaving the bar high: 16 titles as head of the team – four Leagues, two Champions Leagues, four Queen’s Cups, three Super Cups and three Catalan Cups – and big star signings. Lieke Martens – at the time of her incorporation, the best player in the Euro Cup –, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, Irene Paredes, Keira Walsh, Salma Paralluelo and Ona Batlle are some examples. Even under her leadership, Barcelona recovered Jennifer Hermoso and achieved her return to the Barça club. But Markel left at a delicate moment and before time: she had a contract until June of next year. Now it is Marc Vivés who has picked up his legacy, pending major renovations. In total, eight players such as Alexia Putellas, Mapi León or Mariona Caldentey end their contract in 2024. And the coach, Jonatan Giráldez, will also have to sit down to negotiate.

His departure had already been talked about for months.. The newspaper It was reported that Markel asked to leave before the Champions League final in Eindhoven in May of this year, but Zubizarreta held out until the end of last September, where he left some negotiations tied up, such as that of Patri Guijarro. Now, with the incorporation of Zubizarreta at the top of women’s football in the Spanish Federation, the players are in familiar hands. A new stage in the offices for Markel, and a new challenge for him: going from putting together Barcelona to dismantling the old team and continuing to build the new one along with the demands of the players.

