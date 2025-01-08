Communication experts will be studying in detail the change in the personal style of Mark Zuckerberg, one of the businessmen who has changed his image the most in recent years. Little (or nothing) remains of the preppy, so typical of the best North American universities, an environment of which the CEO of Meta, who studied at Harvard, is a part.

Proof of this change in the aesthetics of Mark Zuckerberg is the look with which he appears in the viral video published on his personal profiles on his social networks in which he announces his company’s new strategy to limit the spread of hoaxes and fake news. In the aforementioned video, the businessman appears with his curls flying in the wind, an oversized t-shirt with no trace of any logo on it although his taste for Brunello Cucinelli clothing is well known, a loose gold chain and, the icing on the cake, a Hand Made 1 by Greubel Forseya watch that much more than that.

Zuckerberg could have worn any model from Patek Philippe, Rolex, Jacob&Co or any other world-known luxury watch house. He himself has already worn some exclusive models from these brands in recent times, when he has clearly joined this passion shared by celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Connor McGregor, both owners of incomparable collections of luxury watches.

However, the CEO of Meta has opted to appear in a video in which he knew that its impact was going to be outstanding due to a model from a less media house. Much less known at a popular level: Greubel Forsey. And for a watch, furthermore, whose production is very limited, so it cannot be more exclusive. Not in vain, the house founded in the early 2000s – its first model, the Double Tourbillon 30º, was launched on the market in 2004 – does not produce more than 300 units of its different models per year.









In the case of the Hand Made 1, as the Greubel Forsey company itself acknowledges, it only manufactures “two or three units a year.” All of them made completely by hand, component by component, until assembling the 308 that this watch has, whose factory price is 875,000 euros at the exchange rate ($900,000).

Greubel Forsey Clock



instagram @greubel.forsey





A watchmaking masterpiece

Experts consider Greubel Forsey’s Hand Made 1 a “horological masterpiece.” This is how it is described, for example, by the publication specialized in luxury watches Vertigo1983.

Handcrafted in a process that requires more than 6,000 hours per pieceis one of the most exclusive watches in the world due to its limited production, limited to two or three units.

Aesthetically, the watch, whose case is made of white gold, is very elegant and relatively minimalist compared to other fashion designs. «The feat begins with the regulating organ, completely handmade in the Greubel Forsey workshops, including the hairspring. The alloy with which it is made was developed by the house. To obtain a few spirals, an entire casting was necessary, while in normal industrial production several hundred units are usually manufactured at a time,” the brand reports.

Zuckerberg’s watch, in detail



instagram @greubel.forsey





Among the most exclusive and special components of the watch due to their respective finishes, Greubel Forsey highlights «the bridges with their polished inner and outer vertical flanks, the exclusive plate and the wheels with their upper and lower bevels (40 incoming angles for a five-spoke wheel). In addition, the house adds, “the partially open dial stands out for its hand-enamelled markers combined with hands with an elegant silhouette and deep blue color.”

The Swiss factory especially emphasizes the craftsmanship of its production in this model, to the point that instead of the usual inscription on its watches, ‘Swiss Made’, it reads ‘Hand Made‘ (“Handmade”) on the watch that is part of Mark Zuckerberg’s private collection.

A Zuckerberg who combines his passion for cars, as we recently saw when he and his wife debuted two tuned Porsche models, with this new love for luxury watches, a symbol of the power he exercises at the media and business level.