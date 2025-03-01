Mark Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, turned 40 this week and the Facebook founder and Meta CEO He dismembered to celebrate the birthday.

Zuckerberg, who in turn fulfilled the 40 in May last year, took the stage where the party was being held Dressed in a tuxedo. With the help of attendees, he takes it away.

Under the suit, Zuckerberg had A bright blue monkey, very lowin the style of the American singer Benson Boone in the last Grammy gala.

The technology tycoon emulated the artist with a crazy performance in which he reaches piano to the ground, causing his wife’s laughter.

In the photo foot of the video, Mark Zuckerberg congratulated his wife For his birthday and publicly thank Benson Boone for creating the song of his show.