It’s a quarterly regular. Ever since Facebook was founded in 2004, the number of daily users has been increasing. That figure keeps investors happy.

Until last week. On Thursday, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced that the number of daily Facebook users had fallen for the first time in the past quarter, from 1.930 billion to 1.929 billion. The Meta stock collapsed. More than $250 billion (219 billion euros) disappeared into thin air: the largest decline in the value of a company on Wall Street ever. There was no sign of recovery when the US stock market opened on Monday.

Where did Meta’s sudden fall come from? The company of Mark Zuckerberg is more than just the declining user base of Facebook, still the largest social network in the world. The company is in deep trouble. These are the seven plagues of Meta.

1 Apple has Meta in a stranglehold

In April last year, Apple announced a new privacy option to the operating system: App Tracking Transparency. This allows users of iPhones and iPads to disable the collection of their personal data by specific apps. A golden move by Apple CEO Tim Cook, as it would later turn out.

Apple presented itself as a privacy champion while dealing a massive blow to a direct competitor: Meta, which uses data collection to sell ads. Apple’s move cost Zuckerberg’s company $10 billion, he reported last week. Meta turned out to have made his revenue model dependent on others. Even worse: the other competitor with its own operating system, Google, was hardly affected by Apple’s policy and saw ad revenue increase sharply.

2 Young users walk away

Internally, it has been a concern at Meta for some time: young people are spending less time on Facebook. To keep young users on board, Zuckerberg already had to buy Instagram. Later he made an offer, in vain, for Snapchat, that other social medium that young people do spend time on.

Now the Chinese TikTok with more than a billion users is the main competitor, and Meta is desperately trying to copy the most successful parts of TikTok in Instagram. That brings new problems. Now that Instagram is becoming more of a video medium, it is more difficult for Meta to earn money. Users tend to skip video ads.

3 The metaverse costs a lot of money

“Our ultimate goal is clear,” said Mark Zuckerberg last week when presenting his quarterly results. That goal is the metaverse: the new version of the internet, which he is busy working towards.

According to Zuckerberg, in the future computer users will no longer access the internet through a screen, but with virtual reality glasses to meet others and make online purchases. In this world – the metaverse – Facebook would no longer consist of flat internet pages, but of virtual spaces where people meet each other as avatars, hold meetings or play computer games.

To help design this new world, Meta is making huge investments through the Reality Labs business unit, which makes eyewear, among other things. Last year, Meta spent a whopping $10 billion — and Zuckerberg says that spending will only increase.

It remains a gamble. It is unclear how Meta thinks it will make money in the metaverse and whether the metaverse will really become as big as Zuckerberg hopes.

4 Recruiting talent is difficult

How much fun is it to work at Meta? In December, an internal survey by Meta found that only 55 percent of employees are “proud” of the company. A minority of 47 percent said they definitely want to stay with Meta.

According to Gergely Orosz, author of the Pragmatic Engineer-newsletter about work at large tech companies, Meta is in a “recruitment crisis” due to reputation problems, he says by e-mail. To appeal to more people, Meta now offers employees, unlike large tech companies such as Amazon or Apple, the option to work from home full-time. According to Orosz, this is “a response to their inability to hire people.”

Last October leaked via an internal memo Meta, which has 68,000 employees and needs thousands of new hires every year, to Zuckerberg’s frustration, failed to meet its own hiring goals last year. “If we miss our hiring targets, we don’t end up building all the things we planned to build, or they go much slower,” said one executive in the memo titled “Why Hiring Is Difficult Now.”

5 One study after another

Meta is faced with a relentless stream of investigations from government organizations in Europe and the United States. The main subject of research: unauthorized abuse of power.

For example, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), together with a large number of US states, sued Meta more than a year ago for buying other internet platforms, in order to kill them. This one killer acquisitions would disadvantage both advertisers and consumers.

In the meantime, Meta is eagerly watching the negotiations between the European Union and the US on the exchange of user data. The agreement that must result from this should ensure that American companies can process data of EU citizens in a privacy-friendly manner.

Meta is worried, it turned out last week. If the EU and US don’t work it out, “we probably won’t be able to offer some of our key products and services in Europe, including Facebook and Instagram,” the company said in its quarterly earnings report. It seems unlikely that this actually happens.

6 The flop of its own crypto currency

In 2019, Facebook announced the libra: its own crypto currency, with which users could pay via Facebook or WhatsApp. The project became a struggle. The libra, linked to a basket of foreign currencies to avoid currency fluctuations, did not receive regulatory approval. Important partners in the project (Booking Holdings, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal) soon got rid of it.

The libra was restarted under a new name (Diem), but that project also came to an end last week. The Diem Group, founded with money from Meta, sold all of its intellectual property and technology assets for $200 million. With this, Zuckerberg seems to have definitively distanced himself from the idea.

7 Mark Zuckerberg himself

Is Zuckerberg still fit to run his company? Only Zuckerberg himself can answer that question. Because he owns the majority of the voting shares, he can autonomously make the most important major decisions. As founder and main shareholder, he is the sole ruler of his own kingdom.

This makes Meta vulnerable and a major change in corporate philosophy unlikely. For employees and investors, therefore, only one thing remains: follow Zuckerberg in his vision towards the metaverse. Or leave.