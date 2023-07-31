Emerged from the end of the Zero years thanks to the very popular social network Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg he was able to build a multi-billion dollar fortune at a young age and now with Meta Inc. he holds control of important social networks such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Despite an almost infinite economic availability, on a purely “automotive” level, both Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan maintain a low profile by using cars almost exclusively “common“. Watch out for the “almost”. Let’s discover in this photo story some of the models used by the “king” of social networks.