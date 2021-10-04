Today was certainly a very sad day for Mark Zuckerberg, since services like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram they were offline for just over six hours. We all had fun with the memes that came out, but for Zuckerberg, this meant a multimillion dollar loss.

The Bloomerg Billionaires Index, list that is responsible for collecting and organizing the world’s largest billionaires, reported that Zuckerberg it lost close to $ 6 billion this morning after the aforementioned rigs went down. Basically, the falls in the stocks of Facebook they also had a direct impact on their personal wealth, reducing their value to $ 121.6 billion dollars.

Apparently, Zuckerberg he’s been losing money since last month, which is why he dropped to fifth place on the billionaires list. Now, the leader of all these companies has already been surpassed by Bill Gates, will it be that he falls even more?

Via: News24