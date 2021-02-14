Nobody misses that the relationship between Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook must not be exactly good, although facing the gallery both keep the forms … at least what is fair and essential. And it is that since news related to Facebook’s problems with privacy began to appear, Apple, which in recent years has pushed to become the most prominent technology for taking care of this aspect, has shown a very critical position with Facebook, taking it as example of wrong doing.

Although there were previous tensions over other issues, the situation ended up twisting when the Cambridge Analytica scandal came to light, a company that used information from Facebook users’ profiles to influence election results of Brexit and the 2016 US presidential elections. Asked Tim Cook in an interview about how he would act if he saw himself in the situation of Mark Zuckerberg, his answer was as precise and simple as it was corrosive «I would not be in this situation«.

Soon after, Facebook Research and Onavo arrived. At least, this initiative by Mark Zuckerberg did inform users that he was collecting their data, that is, selling their privacy to Facebook. The problem? Actually several, since it was not limited to adults, until did not comply with the privacy standards set by Apple for iOS.

Last year, during Apple’s WWDC, the company advanced the novelties of iOS 14, which, in addition to other novelties, focuses on user privacy, with measures such as reporting on the use of the clipboard, reporting on the data they use the apps and, soon, in iOS 14.5, force apps to ask users for authorization to use the information generated by the tracking functions of other apps, something that has put Mark Zuckerberg’s social network on a war footing for months.

Less known, although not secret, is that Facebook, since the 2018 clash with Apple (and it is possible that even before), criticizes Apple pointing them out almost exclusively, instead of also looking at other services and social networks. Mainly, of course, his most direct rivals. Something that has resulted in Facebook, which has publicly criticized Apple’s new measures, being much more active under the radar, and that its policy can be defined with the SlashDot quote, “We have to hurt.”

To this end, for a long time Facebook would be collaborating with lobbies that persecute Apple due to monopolistic practices, something we could see at the end of last year, when Mark Zuckerberg’s company joined the coalition led by Epic Games and formed after the expulsion of Fornite from the App Store. According to sources cited by MorningStarZuckerberg would have long ago opted not to be publicly aggressive, and instead to support those causes that pillory Cupertino.