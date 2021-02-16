A new paragraph opens in the battle between Facebook and Apple, whose main axis revolves around the privacy notifications of iOS 14.5. The relationship between the two companies, which was reasonable and even collaborative in the past, is now at its worst.

The firm that has Facebook as the main battering ram threatened to sue the Cupertino and, according to the latest reports, CEO Mark Zuckerberg called on his employees to “cause pain” to Apple.

Unlike other companies in the sector, what characterizes Apple is its determination to protect the security and privacy of your users, providing tools to decide on your data and forcing the developers of its platforms to adopt certain measures.

It is at this point where the clash that opens distance and animosity between these two technological giants occurs.

It all started at Apple’s WWDC in 2020, when it was announced that iOS 14 put the focus on user privacy and forced third-party apps to request authorization to use the information generated by the tracking functions. Something that touched the heart of the Zuckerberg empire.

Apple CEO Tim Cook seeks to limit the reach of third-party apps on his operating system. Photo: AP

Facebook and its affiliates have long been syndicated by profit from user data, but also for favoring misinformation on important issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the US elections.

In addition to that, Facebook spoke openly in against iOS 14.5 privacy notifications. Apple’s measure, which seeks to give users greater control over their information, will have a negative impact on companies that are dedicated to collecting data.

In view of this, Facebook is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Apple for months. The main charge is that the company founded by Steve Jobs forces developers to follow the rules of the App Store that, remarkably, their own applications do not have to comply.

He also explained that the next changes that Apple will implement in its system of “tracking” user information for advertisements would give it an “unfair advantage” when displaying ads in the App Store.

Old enemies

The most striking thing is that the now staunch rivals have maintained a long history of collaboration, to the point that iOS 6 offered integration with the social network.

A step that followed the incorporation of Twitter also to the system settings. However, these integrations were phased out shortly afterwards, at the same time that Google stopped having its maps and YouTube its services.

The current problem had its background three years ago, when in an interview, Tim Cook criticized Facebook’s management of its users’ data. And suggested that Apple could make a lot of money if its customers were the product, a statement that Zuckerberg called simplistic and far from the truth.

It was then that the Facebook CEO decided to up the ante and in a meeting with his trusted team said that they needed inflict pain on Apple for treating its company so badly.

SL