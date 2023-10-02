Home page World

Henning Rosenstengel

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, takes to Instagram with two black eyes that he suffered while training in Jiu-Jitsu.

Bielefeld – In one Instagrampost on Sunday, the 39-year-old proudly showed off his injuries and commented humorously: “The sparring got a little out of hand. Maybe I need to update my avatar.”

The boss of Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads finds a new hobby during the pandemic

In an interview in August 2022, Zuckerberg shared that he started practicing jiu-jitsu during the COVID-19 pandemic. He found in martial arts not only a way to exercise physically, but also a boost of energy for his everyday life. “MMA is the right thing,” said Zuckerberg in an interview with podcast host Joe Rogan. “After an hour or two of training, I’m now ready to solve any problem at work for the day.”

Zuckerberg doesn’t train with just anyone, but with renowned trainer Dave Camarillo. This even helped him win gold and silver medals in his first jiu-jitsu competition in May. Zuckerberg reported on this success proudly took to Instagram and thanked not only Camarillo, but also Khai Wu and James Terry for the intensive training.

Recognition from his trainer and appreciation

Dave Camarillo, who trains Zuckerberg, is visibly proud of his student. In his own Instagram post, he expressed his admiration for the CEO of Meta. “It’s inspiring to see someone so well-known challenge themselves in a new arena,” Camarillo wrote. He also emphasized the transformative power of Jiu-Jitsu and how it can change people.

Zuckerberg and Camarillo’s relationship isn’t just limited to training. Recently, Zuckerberg congratulated Camarillo on his fifth dan black belt in Jiu-Jitsu. He emphasized how much he learned from Camarillo, both in martial arts and in life. It’s clear that they both share a deep mutual appreciation.

Mark Zuckerberg’s progress in martial arts

Zuckerberg has made significant progress in martial arts. He was recently promoted to blue belt competition, meaning he moved up from the beginner white belt. It remains to be seen what further successes he will achieve in this discipline.

Mark Zuckerberg also regularly makes headlines outside of martial arts. Finally he hired Competing product to Chat-GPT before. However, the new feature will initially only be available in the USA.