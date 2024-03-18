Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 21:32

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, sold a total of US$75.88 million in 154,000 Meta shares, according to documents released this Monday, 18th, by the Securities and Exchange Commission (Sec, the US Securities and Exchange Commission ).

Sales were held on March 14 and 15, at three different times. In the first batch, 45,919 shares were sold, worth US$22.74 million; in the second, US$15.59 million in 31,493 shares were sold. In the last batch, on the 15th, Zuckerberg sold US$37.55 million, in 77,412 shares.