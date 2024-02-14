A few weeks after the market launch of Apple Vision Pro, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to expose himself personally and publish a video in which he explains his thoughts on the Apple viewer. Meta is the manufacturer of Quest 3, Vision Pro's direct rival in the field of mixed reality devices. During the video published on his Instagram account, Zuckerberg reveals his official verdict, claiming that the Quest 3 is not only more convenient, but is, in absolute terms, a superior product compared to the Vision Pro. Through the video passthrough system of the The Quest 3, straight from its living room, highlights the compromises Apple has made to incorporate a cutting-edge display into a device that can be worn comfortably on the head. Among these, he highlights the lower weight of the Quest 3 (120 grams less), which is more comfortable for prolonged sessions, greater freedom of movement given the absence of a battery pack connected with wires and a wider field of vision.

Zuckerberg does not hide his preference for the physical control options and hand tracking offered by the Quest, while recognizing the usefulness of eye tracking in some scenarios, and anticipates its return in future Meta headsets, after being introduced in the Quest Pro While he admits that the Vision Pro could be considered a better entertainment device, he maintains that Meta's library of “immersive” content is superior, at least for now. The CEO of Meta does not fail to underline the price difference, indicating the Quest 3 as “about seven times less expensive” than the Vision Pro. He concludes the video by thanking his team, which has been working on the development of VR headsets for some time, transmitting a message of tranquility and confidence in the future.