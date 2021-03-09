In technology, everything is subject to modifications and possible updates. In the case of augmented reality (AR) and virtual (VR) environments, the expected change is the user avatars, which in many cases look more like cartoons than real representations.

In a podcast interview with the Australian media The Information, Zuckerberg confirmed that Facebook prepares at least two new versions of their Oculus Quest VR headsets, which has been referred to as “Quest 3 and Quest 4”, to succeed the current Oculus Quest 2.

On Facebook, users can create their own avatar to use in the social network, but it is still a unreliable graphic representation of reality.

So the founder of the American company spoke about the features he hopes to see in the VR headsets of the future, both at the ‘hardware’ and ‘software level‘, and among them he has highlighted the realistic avatars based on the user himself.

Oculus, Facebook’s commitment to virtual reality. Photo: AFP

“One of the things that really excites me for future releases is eye tracking and face trackingBecause if you’re really excited about social presence, you have to make sure the device has all the sensors to animate realistic, animated avatars, “said Zuckerberg.

Realistic avatars are a function of ‘software’ but in it ‘hardware’ is of great importance. Therefore, one of the main pillars of Oculus work is based on “equip more sensors “in the scopes, as described by the manager.

Oculus and Facebook have already released earlier versions of digital avatars, but “the most important thing in a social technological experience is feeling that the other person is present, and no current technology has gotten that far, “according to Zuckerberg.

For this reason, the CEO of Faceboook, one of the companies that is most committed to virtual reality, hopes to see in the future “that it reaches the point of having realistic avatars of oneself, with which one can have authentic eye contact with another person and have real facial expressions that are reflected in the avatar. “

VR headsets of the future will have both hardware and software enhancements.

However, he has recognized that realistic avatars “they still have several years to go” to be a reality, but has highlighted the importance of promoting development in this regard.

“When I think about where you are today with VR, you go into the experience: there are some pretty good games and different experiences. But I would love to get to the point where you have realistic avatars of yourself, where you can make authentic eye contact with someone and have real expressions that are reflected in your avatar. “

Likewise, Zuckerberg has highlighted other benefits of the use of avatars in virtual reality, such as reducing trips to work or social events and the environmental benefits derived from it.

SL