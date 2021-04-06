The data leak of more than 500 million Facebook users over the weekend worried cybersecurity specialists, but even the owner of the company: Mark Zuckerberg.

His personal data was also leaked and, as a curious fact, his phone number was made public. And from this, it became known that he uses Signal, an application for chatting that is the competence of WhatsApp, owned by Facebook.

The leaked data includes full names, Facebook IDs, cell phone numbers, locations, email addresses, gender, occupation, city, country, marital status, account creation date, and other profile details broken down by country.

The numbers are really impressive: more than 32 million of records owned by users in the United States, 11 million users in the United Kingdom, and 6 million users in India, and 2 million in Argentina.

Among all that information that is now available for download on the dark web, Zuckerberg’s phone number is also registered at the privacy-focused messaging app Signal.

Zuckerberg’s number, exposed.

“Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and is not owned by @facebook,” tweeted Synack Red Team researcher Dave Walker.

The color data is striking because Signal and Telegram are two applications that, precisely, are promoted as safer than WhatsApp when it comes to holding private conversations.

“End-to-end encryption ensures that only you and the person you communicate with can read or hear what is being sent, and that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can do so,” they explain from the Facebook-owned company.

However, many users do not trust and that’s why they use applications like Signal.

The leak and its impact in Argentina

WhatsApp and Signal, competitors in messaging services. AFP photo

The company specialized in cybercrime Hudson Rock denounced this Saturday the leak of more than 530 million Facebook accounts with personal information and phone numbers of its users. From there, more than 2.3 million Argentine users were compromised.

One of those who reported the number of people affected in our country was Patricio Molina, co-founder of Real Trends, who also published a series of steps to follow in his Twitter account. find out if one was on that list.

According to a statement collected by Bloomberg, from Facebook they indicated that “this is old data, which was reported in 2019.”

In total, the data offered in the dark web include user information from 106 countries.

The leak was massive and affected Argentine users.

In addition, the data seems to have been obtained by exploiting a vulnerability that made it possible to look at the public profiles of Facebook users and the associated private telephone numbers, in a massive way.

The Business Insider website was able to review a sample of the leaked data and verified several logs provided under the supervision of Hudson Rock’s chief technology officer and responsible for the find, Alon Gal.

To find out if your personal data is circulating, click here.

