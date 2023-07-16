Estadão Contenti

07/15/2023 – 20:27

Mark Zuckerberg’s life has been hectic these past few weeks. In a few days, the owner of Meta, a company that owns apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, was challenged to a fight with Elon Musk – and he appeared with a physique prepared for it -, launched a social network and is now certified to fly planes, according to a report on the website The Information published this Saturday, 15.

According to a document from the Federal Aviation Administration, the US aviation regulator, seen by the website, the businessman won a license to fly at the beginning of the year and now joins other technology CEOs who can take over the cabin of an airplane – Elon Musk , owner of Twitter and Tesla, Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, and Evan Spiegel, president of Snapchat, are also certified to fly.

The hobby released this Saturday is another one of the “extreme sports” that Zuckerberg has been dedicated to in his free time. In May, the 38-year-old businessman announced his first medals in a jiu-jitsu championship that took place in Redwood City, California (USA).

Last week, Zuck also showed a photo where he appeared with his chest and abs cracked after a fight training alongside athlete Israel Adesanya and UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski. In the caption, the athlete wrote: “no kidding with Zuckerberg!”. In response, the billionaire commented: “It’s an honor to train with you!”

At the end of June, Musk “challenged” Zuckerberg to a fight, in a post on his profile on the social network. “I’m up for a cage fight if he is lol,” he tweeted. The comment came after Meta announced the launch of a social network to compete with Twitter, Threads. “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be solely under Zuck’s control with no other options,” Musk also wrote about the case.























