In what was one of the strangest incidents of 2020, it went viral in July of last year. a photo of Mark Zuckerberg riding an electric surfboard, with her face completely covered in – too much – sunscreen.

Almost a year after that image that ended up being a meme, Facebook’s CEO himself tried to offer an explanation for the reason behind his “makeup.”

During an Instagram live chat with the app’s director, Adam Mosseri, Zuckerberg explained that being a pale-skinned person, he likes to wear a lot of sunscreen to keep his skin safe while swimming or playing water sports.

He also noted that, during the summer, he just wanted to relax in Hawaii, away from the public eye. So He applied an absurd amount of sunscreen in the hopes of not being recognized and thus avoiding the paparazzi.

Weirdest thing I heard today. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he put on too much sunscreen to hide from paparazzi. “I was like, oh I don’t want him to recognize me so you know what I’m gonna do I’m just gonna put a ton of sunscreen on my face and that backfired.” pic.twitter.com/ngyPXmhHZW – Queenie Wong (@QWongSJ) April 27, 2021

Obviously, his strategy failed: everyone recognized him and the photo went viral. “I really should have thought more about it,” Zuckerberg admitted.

“I realized there was a paparazzi following us And so I said, ‘Oh, I don’t want him to recognize me so you know what I’m going to do. I’m just going to put a ton of sunscreen on my face. ‘ And that’s why I backfired. “

The photo in question was taken by the paparazzi agency Mega, who followed him as he surfed with the pro surfer Kai lennon.

With some joy admitted that his ploy didn’t work. “The line between how cool you think you look and the worst photo a paparazzi can take is pretty funny,” he said.

“I’m glad people can laugh at that because it was actually quite a funny event.”

legend has it that every summer, Mark Zuckerberg (aka the Mime Surfer) attempts to catch a wave and until he does, his restless spirit will wander the earth for all eternity pic.twitter.com/7JBpLAzcds – Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) July 19, 2020

New functions

The Facebook CEO also announced a number of features Instagram is working on to help creators generate more revenue from their content.

This includes a nexus that would help link brands with creators whose content is tailored to the audiences they are trying to reach.

And if well many content creators get paid to post sponsored material, the goal would be to get Instagram involved in helping brands discover emerging creatorsMosseri commented.

“We should be able to help brands find creators who are uniquely aligned with the work they are trying to do and vice versa,” Mosseri said.

These features emerge amid a change in Apple’s iOS ecosystem which will likely make it more difficult for the social media company to target iPhone and iPad users.

By keeping more commerce and sales directly in your applications, Facebook can deliver personalized ads to users more effectively and show the effectiveness of those ads to advertisers.

Zuckerberg also announced creator stores, which would allow creators to sell products to Instagram users directly through their profiles on the social network.

Last year, the company introduced Facebook stores and Instagram stores as part of a push to bring more commerce directly to the Facebook service.

These stores allow companies to sell directly to users. Some top creators, like Kim Kardashian, already have stores on their Instagram profiles. Creator stores would allow more creators to sell through Instagram.

SL