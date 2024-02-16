CEO of Meta states that “paying 7 times more does not mean the product is better”; virtual reality glasses cost $3,500

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, criticized this Friday (16.Feb.2024) during interview to the Morning Brew Daily the price of virtual reality glasses from AppleO Apple Vision Pro. He highlighted the cost-benefit of Meta's product, the Quest 3in relation to the product of the company founded by Steve Jobs.

“I just wanted to sort of make my point and say, just because this (Apple Vision Pro) costs 7 times more, doesn't mean it's better. If you really look at it case by case, the Quest 3 does very well. I’m really proud of the work we did.”, said Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg had already published a video this week when I was doing a review (a kind of product review) in which he criticized Apple's new peripheral. At the time, he said that Quest, from Meta, is the best product in the segment because, among other reasons, it is “more confortable”.

The Vision Pro has been available for sale since February 2 at Apple stores in the US and in the online store for customers in the country. The product sells for US$3,500 (R$17,380). With advanced specifications and accessories, it can cost US$5,200 (R$25,830).

Meanwhile, Facebook's parent company's virtual reality headset, the Quest 3, has been selling since June 2023 for US$500 (R$2,483).

Both products, despite being freely available in online stores, are not officially sold in Brazil. To the big techs Owners of virtual reality glasses did not comment on the official sale of the products in the country.