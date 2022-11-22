Rumors are starting to circulate that they want to Mark Zuckerberg ready to step back from CEO from Half in 2023. The reason has not been revealed but is easily understood: the bad results obtained from the latest investments, especially those in the metaverse, which have led to the recent layoff of 11,000 employees worldwide.

Note that Meta already has denied the news, which therefore remains to be counted as a simple corridor item. In any case, it is a sign that there is great turbulence in the Meta house, with someone interested in setting fire to the gunpowder to start a war against Zuckerberg, seen as the main responsible for the recent disasters.

Rumors speak of Zuckerberg’s voluntary resignation. If so, the metaverse project wouldn’t be affected, at least not in the short term.

Zuckerberg himself has always admitted the risks of investing in the metaverse, stating that they would pay off in the long run. According to a report in the Financial Times published in October 2022, many shareholders of the company are increasingly furious with Zuckerberg’s management and with what they consider obsessions rather than business visions, so much so that they have produced a real collapse in the value of the shares of the company on the stock exchange, fell by more than 70% compared to the maximum peak reached.