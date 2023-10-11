Home page World

Days after Israel was invaded by the Palestinian terror group that controls the Gaza Strip, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on the situation.

He expressed concern about the safety and well-being of citizens living in the conflict-torn regions of Israel and Palestine. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri also commented in a post that he has family in Israel.

“There is no justification for carrying out acts of terrorism against innocent people”

In its Instagram story Mark Zuckerberg unequivocally condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas and described them as pure malice. He emphasizes that there can be no justification for carrying out acts of terrorism against innocent people. He also expressed deep concern about the widespread suffering caused by these attacks and expresses primary concern for the safety and well-being of Facebook employees and their families in Israel and the surrounding region. How NEXTG.tv reported, Meta last announced that they were a Office in Munich will open.

“I have family in Israel,” says Instagram boss Adam Mosseri

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, also expressed deep concern about the ongoing and devastating events in Israel and Gaza. He described recent reports of terrorism and massacres as shocking and acknowledged the heartbreaking impact on innocent people. Because he has family in Israel, the violence was even more disturbing for him and his loved ones. Adam Mosseri expressed his deepest condolences to those directly affected by the situation and to anyone who has friends or family members who are going through these difficult circumstances.

Israel-Gaza conflict: In addition to Meta, Google and Microsoft are also concerned about their employees

Google CEO Sundar Pichai briefed employees on security measures being taken from the company’s offices in Israel. “I am sure you have all seen the news by now about the horrific attacks on civilians in Israel and the escalated conflict,” Pichai said. Google contacts over 2,000 employees in Israel to ensure their safety and provide expert advice. The company also works to provide authoritative information during crises and combat harmful online content.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also expressed concern. “I am deeply affected by the terrible terrorist attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict,” he said. Nadella added that the company’s focus remains on the safety of employees and their families in Israel.