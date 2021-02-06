Under user Zuck23, Mark Zuckerberg joined a room on the social network Club House, where it can only be accessed with an invitation. The CEO of Facebook was accepted by what is currently the most popular social network of the moment.

Like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Zuckerberg appeared on The Good Time Show. There he discussed the futuristic technology of Facebook Reality Labs (groups specialized in augmented and virtual reality) and other platforms that could change the interaction between humans and computers.

Zuckerberg spoke of the RA (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) and especially its application to remote work. It’s mostly used for entertainment these days, but Zuckerberg estimated that in the next 5 to 10 years, half of Facebook’s workforce could be telecommuting permanently, regardless of whether there is a pandemic or not.

“We should be teleporting and not transporting,” he explained.

Here’s what Mark Zuckerberg said on Clubhouse about AR, VR, and Remote Work “We should be teleporting, not transporting ourselves” pic.twitter.com/AT16reaQus – Josh Constine – SignalFire (@JoshConstine) February 5, 2021

The tech media picked up the news not so much because of what Zukerberg said but rather because of her presence on the social network itself: Facebook is known for replicating (and many times being accused of “stealing”) key functions of its competitors -. It is worth remembering that Instagram stories are a recreation of a similar function on Snapchat.

What is Clubhouse

According to an experienced Silicon Valley tech bartender, if one wants to achieve a different combination from the rest, they must include – within that application that still has no name – the following condiments: mystery, exclusivity, privilege, investment and originality. All these labels are present in Club House, the social network of the moment.

The app, developed by Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth, already has 1,500 users and with just a few months of filming, it is valued at 100 million dollars.

Clubhouse: the new social network based on audio messages

For now it is suitable only for iPhone users and to enter this exclusive players club you need an invitation from a member. Which makes it doubly selective.

If no VIP invitation is available, the name is added to a waiting list. On the other hand, if any of the user’s contacts get access to the network, you are offered the possibility of adding new members.

Despite its advantages, Clubhouse has been criticized for moderating issues that impact minorities, reports Grit Daily. “Screenshots are not allowed in Clubhouse. There is no way to show old Clubhouse posts, as a user might do on Twitter. There is no way to record conversations, which means you can’t prove that someone said something controversial . They cannot be held accountable. “

The key to Clubhouse operation is audio communication: users join voice rooms, something that other social networks do not offer. Only the app can be accessed by invitation, but it is expected to open to everyone soon.