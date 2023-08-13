Mark Zuckerberg is bored, the challenge with Elon Musk evaporates. The founder of Facebook, with a post on his social Threads, dismisses the hypothesis of a match with the boss of Twitter, recently transformed into X. “I think we can all agree that Elon is not serious, it’s time to keep going”, writes Zuckerberg, who has been training for some time in view of a match that at this point becomes unlikely. “I offered a real appointment. Dana White”, president of the UFC, the main MMA federation “offered to do a real competition, for charity. Elon does not confirm a date, then says he needs surgery and now instead, he asks to do a ‘practice round’ in my backyard. If Elon was serious about considering a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. If not, it’s time to move on. I focus on competing with people who take it seriously. serious sport”, writes the boss of Meta, with a peremptory ultimatum to his rival. In recent days, Musk has turned the spotlight on the challenge by proposing the organization of the event in an ‘epic location’ in Italy. Excluding the hypothesis of the Colosseum in Rome, the race between candidacies, self-promotions and indiscretions has started: from Pompeii to Basilicata, from Florence to Benevento. Paris also ended up in the pile. All too quickly, according to Zuckerberg: Musk’s, he says, looks like a bluff.

Read also