If it were up to Mark Zuckerberg, our lives in the future will only take place in the digital world. Facebook’s chieftain — ahem, now called Meta — announced his plans last month for the “Metaverse,” an all-encompassing, digital universe. By means of VR glasses and smart software we will soon also be able to shop, date, relax, socialize, play sports in the Facebook universe.

And yes, also work. Because if Meta’s plans become reality, in the future we won’t have to leave our house at all for our work – at least, that applies to people with an office job. No more traveling to and from the office – no more that scary, angry outside world – and still have the feeling that your colleagues are nearby through the VR space.

Meeting location on the beach

Meeting? You can also do that with your VR glasses on. Then it is as if you are not alone at home, but with your team at a hip, sun-drenched meeting location on the beach. All beautiful, fun, and above all ‘safe’. Oh yeah, and fully moderated by Facebook/Meta, of course.



Quote

Facebook has done it before to make us totally addicted to our digital devices with its own platform, with Instagram and with WhatsApp.

I’ve had nightmares about it all month since launch. Then I dream about how I will spend my days in the future, increasingly alone and secluded from the rest of the world, with VR glasses on my head all day long. I’m inundated in Zuckerberg’s dream world with notifications, thousands of commercials that I can’t turn off and tons of fake news. I then become more and more afraid of the real world – just give me the clear, safe world of Meta where nothing can happen to me. Bathed in sweat I wake up from such a dream: I don’t want to be in the Metaverse!

At the expense of our happiness

Facebook has done it before to make us totally addicted to our digital devices with its own platform, with Instagram and with WhatsApp. Using their services – as we now know from psychological research – comes at the expense of our happiness in life, our communication skills and our mental health. And now this creepy California company wants to colonize the rest of our human existence as well: our working lives, our leisure time, our contact with loved ones, family and friends.

If we as humanity want to have a chance in the future, we will have to become less like robots, instead of more. So you won’t see me in that Metaverse: just give my portion to Fire. I prefer to spend my time with real people, in the dirty, unpredictable, big bad outside world.

Thijs Launspach is a psychologist and stress expert. He wrote the books Fokking Druk (2018), Working with millennials (2019) and Werk kan uit (2020) about this.



