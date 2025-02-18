Elon Musk continues to advance in the field of robotics to develop its Humanoid robot completely autonomous, called Optimus. This Android is designed to execute low production tasks in Tesla factories, performs activities without human help and is able to walk through unstable land. In addition, as expected, Optimus has several rivals who expect to stand up in the future, such as the Robot Figure 02 of the Figure AI or Unitree G1 company, which is already on sale in Spain.

However, these competitors must be added a new one, because Goal is investing in the development of humanoid robots. According to the newspaper BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s company is forming a new team in its reality show division to create robots that can physically move similar to humans, in this way, they could Help in domestic tasks Thanks to the hardware developed.

In addition, these devices They would incorporate artificial intelligence, specific sensors and softwares to carry out all its possible applications.

On the other hand, the middle Quartz reveals that “goal wants its software to call a basis for robotics research. The company of Zuckerberg is in conversations with Unitree Robotics, Figure AI and other companies of robotics about their plans; although he is currently not considering manufacturing his own humanoid robots. “

This initiative by the target puts the humanoid robot of Elon Musk in check, the reason? Zuckerberg’s Android could not only incorporate the aforementioned technology, since reality labs would be willing to introduce augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Also, in line, Andrew Bosworth, director of Meta technology, affirms the newspaper Bloomberg that “the central technologies in which we have already invested and developed in reality labs and AI are complementary to the development of the necessary advances for robotics. We believe that expanding our portfolio to invest in this field only It will generate ai value AI and our mixed and augmented reality programs. “

