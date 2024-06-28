Speaking to YouTube channel Kallaway, Mark Zuckerberg took aim at the approach of rival companies that, in his view, are excessively messianic when it comes to Artificial Intelligence.

The AI ​​( Artificial intelligence ) is increasingly the focus of many large companies, which are working to create various types of software that can generate content and automate tasks. Among the many companies dedicated to this sector is Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg who thinks some rivals are convinced they are creating a deity with AI.

Zuckerberg’s words on AI (but not only)

“I find it a big obstacle when people in the tech industry talk about building this ‘one true AI.’ as if they thought they were creating God or something like that. That’s not what we’re doing, I don’t think that’s the case,” Zuckerberg said.

“Some people say there will be one big AI able to do everything, but I don’t think that’s the way it works. I understand why if you’re in an AI lab you want to feel like what you’re doing is super important, like ‘we’re building the one real thing for the future.'”

“But I think realistically that’s not how things work. It’s not like there’s one app on people’s phones that people use. There’s not one creator that makes all the content that people want, there’s not one app that can give all the content to everyone, there’s not one company that people want to buy everything from.”

Much of the rest of the interview is about the Zuckerberg’s vision of the future, which largely envisions smartglasses gradually replacing smartphones. Zuckerberg doesn’t believe this will happen immediately and thinks we’ll still have phones in our pockets in 10 years. According to him, however, we will pick them up much less often.

Previously, Zuckerberg predicted that Meta will take years to make money with AI.