Mark Wahlberg He is one of the best known actors in Hollywood, due to the number of productions in which he has been involved, as well as the variety of characters played. While “Uncharted” is his next blockbuster, “Father Stu” is the film that represents a turning point in his career.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he hinted that he might retire “sooner rather than later” based on his experience with this latest film. “I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me,” he stated, clarifying that he now prefers to focus on projects with “real substance that help people” before he leaves acting.

On the occasion of his announced retirement, we share with you 6 films from his filmography that led him to success in the industry.

boogie nights

At the end of the 70s, a porn film director discovers Eddie Adams, a naive young man who has all the physical characteristics to be a star in this type of production. This is how the life of the protagonist changes completely.

“The other two”

Allen Gamble and Terry Hoitz are two New York cops who have always lived in the shadow of super agents Christopher Danson and PK Highsmith. However, a new case will make them leave the police station and become the heroes of the day.

“Infiltrated”

The Massachusetts Police Department fights to take down the mob led by Frank Costello. His plan is to infiltrate an agent, not knowing that the criminal gang did the same.

“Ted”

When John Bennett was little, he wished his teddy bear Ted would come to life. To his surprise, his dream came true and he became his best friend until adulthood. Together they go through all kinds of adventures as they try to figure out what to do with their lives.

“Pain and gain”

Daniel Lugo, Adrian Doorbal and Paul Doyle are faithful followers of the fitness life, but their lifestyle is not enough for them. For this reason, they decide to kidnap and extort money from a wealthy businessman to make the American dream come true.

“All the money in the world”

In 1973, the grandson of oil tycoon Jean Paul Getty is kidnapped on the streets of Rome. His captors demand a $17 million ransom for him, but the family turns to businessman Fletcher Chace to try and rescue him.