The actor Mark Wahlberg embodies the character of a boxer who must leave the ring after being diagnosed with an incurable disease. Thus, he ends up approaching religious life and becomes a priest.

The tape titled “Father Stu” could be considered a bit alien to what fans of the actor expect from him, since he usually makes action or comedy movies. However, the detail that stands out is that, long before learning about this new project, Wahlberg was already linked to the religious world. For several years, the protagonist of “Guerra de papas” declared his faith in God, as did his wife and his entire family.

Thus, in order to perform this new role, he had to face several physical changes and also fully understand the religious plot. The latter would not have meant a drastic change for him, since he had previously shared his faith in God.

Mark Wahlberg and his process to play a priest

The Hollywood star, in an interview with People Vip, expressed how he felt when he found out that he would make this film. She said that, from the very beginning, she began to devise in her mind how she would personify Stuart Longthe boxer on whom the film was inspired.

“I have all my personal experience, which is, you know, an accumulation of 40-odd years of experience. Of course, when I heard the story I wanted to prepare myself and do as much work as I could regarding being a priest,” Mark Wahlberg said.

The actor has surprised the media with his unrecognizable appearance in the film that he will star alongside Mel Gibson. Photo: composition/dissemination.

He also revealed that he has been going to mass for years. ”I served mass every Saturday for a very long period of time, long before we had a script or a start date” . In addition, he expressed his impression for the life of the religious.

“It was part of a great journey and transformation. From being someone who had a great physique to being a person suffering from an incurable disease, and then the spiritual being of him was born, ”she specified.

Mark Wahlberg goes to mass every Sunday

The artist joins the list of celebrities who are proud of their faith, such as Nick Jonas, Katy Perry and Mel Gibson. In 2019, he posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself and two other friends next to a priest.

“No matter what is happening, we will never miss Mass. Thank you Father Eugene,” wrote Mark Wahlberg. Photo: Mark Wahlberg/Instagram