Magaly Medina presented a report on how much Mark Vito earns in his new facet as a tiktoker. The show host said that one of the reporters from her program “Magaly TV, the firm” posed as an entrepreneur interested in acquiring the services of the American and called him to request information. He ex-husband of Keiko Fujimori he answered the call of the ‘urraco’ and revealed the large sum he charges for recording videos advertising brands.

How much does Mark Vito charge to record tiktoks for brands?

Mark Vito surprised by revealing the tremendous sum he charges for recording tiktoks for different brands that seek to promote their ventures.

“We charge 3,000 soles plus IGV for each video”, said the American at the beginning. After that, Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband requested that they send him information about the venture to gain knowledge. “If you could send me catalogs to see the type of clothing, because we recommend the brands with which we feel comfortable,” he said.

On the other hand, vito He specified what the procedure for delivering the video was like if the client accepted the offer. “We take care of the recording, editing, and we send the clip to the final client with their approval before publishing. If you check the advertising in my account, they have all been a success,” concluded the US. Along these lines, the production of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ concluded that the now tiktoker would be charging 3,000 soles per week.

Will Mark Vito venture as an actor in the series ‘AFHS?

Mark Vito now enjoys great popularity for the funny videos he posts on his account TikTok. For this reason, different programs invite him to show his talent in front of the cameras. A few days ago, he US He was in ‘Send whoever’s in charge’ and there he replicated a romantic scene starring Erick Elera and Melissa Paredes.

After that, the cameras of ‘América spectacles’ approached him to ask him if we could see him in ‘At the bottom there is room’. “I would love the opportunity, I hope that people like it too (the idea). I hope that, at least, it gives me the opportunity to do a test one day to see how it goes. We have nothing to lose.” commented vito.

