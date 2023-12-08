Mark Vito is a sensation on social networks, especially TikTok. Recently, Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband starred in a curious huaino video clip along with musician Wilson Benites, from the La Libertad region. The video, published in Youtube, is causing various reactions and comments due to the situation. As recalled, the former father-in-law of the content creator, Alberto Fujimori, was released on Wednesday, December 6 after the ruling issued by the Constitutional Court.

So far, the video clip for the song ‘El arrarao’ with Mark Vito has 4,300 views on the YouTube platform six days after its publication. This shows the former partner of the Fuerza Popular leader dancing huaino norteño together with Karelys Molina, known as Robotina. “You can’t go out, only to the market. All the people say that you are the tied one. You are tied up, cholito. They have tied you up,'” is part of the lyrics.

Also, in the video, Mark Vito He plays a person who is very attached to his partner and pays attention to him in everything. Scenes are shown in which she dances together with several dancers.

What was the reaction of users?

The reactions of public They didn’t wait. Several commented that Mark Vito has a lot of talent for dancing and others made criticisms. “Until mark Vito knows how to dance huaino and I don’t”, “Mark doesn’t have any complexes at all”, “Me seeing how Mark enjoys our music”, “Mark, go say hello to your ex-father-in-law”, “How happy he looks”, indicated users on social networks.

When did Keiko Fujimori separate from Mark Vito?

Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito always seemed like a happy and inseparable couple; However, they surprised when they announced their separation in June 2022.

“After extensive reflection, we inform you that Mark and I have decided to end our marriage. We are doing it in the best terms and reaffirming our commitment to continue educating and supporting our daughters with great love,” Keiko wrote on social networks.