Mark Vito, the ex-husband of Keiko Fujimori and father of Miss Teen Kyara Villanella, has gained popularity on social media since he opened his account TikTok a few months ago. The new image of him, more relaxed and close, has captivated his followers, to the point that they have multiplied by thousands. In this regard, Vito has participated in some television programs, such as ‘Send whoever is in charge’ and ‘America today’ and the American even revealed that he would like to be in “At the bottom there is room.”

As Vito has become a media figure, La República asked him if this new facet is accepted or not by his daughter Kyara, who is also dedicated to creating content.

Does Kyara Villanela accept that her father Mark Vito is an influencer?

According to what he told this medium, the now tiktoker, and who was recently linked to Daysi Araujo, his daughter, the model Kyara Villanela, supported him in his new facet.

“Kyara is a tiktoker with more than a million followers. So she understands how social networks work. So, I count on her full support,” she said.

Regarding his youngest daughter, he indicated that “Kaori does not have accounts on social networks yet” and in the case of his ex-wife he indicated the following: “Keiko has her own TikTok account and is more focused on motivational and political issues.”

Mark Vito got together with entertainment figures such as Daysi Araujo and Susy Díaz. Photo: Mark Vito/Instagram

He also pointed out that Kyara not only supports him as a tiktoker, but also “advises” him when it comes to making videos.

“With my ex, Keiko, we are working independently, so there is no advice yet from either side, but with Kyara, yes. She tells me ‘you can improve with this sound’, ‘you make this change’ and well, it’s a girl with a lot of talent,” he said.

