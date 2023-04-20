Mark Vito He has become a trend after his return to social networks: since his notorious physical change, his new routine partner Fabio Agostini and now his new friend Andrés Hurtado. The now influencer surprised on digital platforms by uploading a video with one of the main drivers of Panamericana, in a very close condition and with drinks in their hands, both smiling at the camera.

“Celebrating five years, seeing each other secretly”, reads the description of the audiovisual material. While Andrés wrote to him that he sent him a hug. The publication quickly sparked various comments. Users rated the collaboration as one of the best on the entire platform TikTok.

