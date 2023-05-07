Mark Vito It does not stop surprising users on social networks after its peculiar videos that quickly go viral on the platforms. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband collaborates with some well-known figures on TikTok and his legion of followers is growing like wildfire. However, Magaly Medina did not ignore his content and criticized him in her last program. Furthermore, she pointed out that, if she were her ex-wife, she would be ashamed of the man she married at some point.

Magaly Medina against Mark Vito for his content on Tiktok

“Now he is a tiktoker. He has said that he was going to leave TikTok, but look at him. I say, where was the figureti hidden? That is why it is to have a figureti soul, that is to want to attract attention and to want to be the one that shines. When he was with Keiko Fujimori, he sold himself as a shy man ”, the journalist said at the beginning.

Magaly Medina he considers that Mark Vito only makes a fool of himself by behaving like a young man when he is no longer one. “It must be the crisis of 45, of the 50 that men usually have, when they want to feel young and do things they never did before in their lives. Honestly, I find it quite ridiculous, but he doesn’t seem to care. If I were his ex-wife, she would be so embarrassed, she would say ‘what was I married to that one?’”added the popular ‘Urraca’.

Mark Vito responds to Magaly Medina

Far from being bothered by the acid comments, the now influencer took the matter humorously and spoke through his Instagram account with a story. “Magaly Medina, even though you crushed me, I love watching your program”, Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband wrote with a heart emoji.

Mark Vito takes Magaly Medina’s criticism with humor. Photo: Instagram

