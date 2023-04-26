Mark Vitothe new sensation of social networks that has been surprising the Peruvian public for its radical physical change, mentioned that he would take time off social networks after his ex-wife Keiko Fujimori make it known that a tumor was detected and he had to undergo an operation to remove it. However, despite his efforts to keep a low profile and go unnoticed in the media, Fabio Agostini’s disciple attracted attention after being seen offering tamales in the middle of the street.

This was reported by the entertainment magazine “Send who sends” in its recent edition. In the report they shared live, Mark Vito Villanela could be seen working as a “puller” of tamales on the public highway. However, what caught our attention was that he offered them for free. Passersby would come up to him to pick up the tamales and give him a hug.

Mark Vito trolls a reporter from the “Love and Fire” program

After Mark Vito became a trend on social media Rodrigo GonzalezHe slipped the possibility that Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband would participate in the program “The Great Chef: Famous”. For this reason, the “Love and Fire” cameras approached him to ask him about his new facet in networks, but he gave an unexpected response.

“If you want statements, I’ll give them next week. You can follow me on TikTok”, said. In the same way, he preferred to remain silent due to the current situation of the leader of Fuerza Popular: “With great respect, I have declared that I am not going to comment on my ex-wife’s state of health”accurate.

