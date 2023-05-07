Mark Vito It has been causing a furor on social networks due to its new facet as a tiktoker. In fact, Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband, in addition to showing off a more elaborate physique, has brought out that personality that she had hidden and shows herself dancing in the same style as Van Damme. Now, after gaining notoriety on social networks, Fabio Agostini’s friend came to television to join the cast of “The Great Celebrity Chef” and, on its first day, it already generated a stir among the participants of the program.

Mark Vito caused a stir in “The great celebrity chef”

Mark Vito shook the set upon his arrival and made it clear that he was excited by the opportunity to reach television in a new facet, in which he feels renewed and like in his best days. However, he acknowledged that he is a zero to the left when it comes to cooking, but he claimed to have ‘a good tooth’.

Mark Vito thinks about Milett Figueroa

In his first appearance, Mark Vito surprised being the assistant of Milett Figueroa. Even he did not miss the opportunity and highlighted the culinary talent of the model. “She wants to burn me (…) Milett is very charismatic, it is a pleasure to accompany her in this challenge”added the content creator.

For her part, the model and former reality girl questioned Mark Vito’s help when she learned that he did not have the slightest knowledge in the kitchen, suggesting that he would not help much. “What kind of help is this!” said the also actress, while preparing the lomo saltado. Subsequently, she Milett declared again after being sentenced in the competition: “I knew that helping Mark was going to be a bit difficult, but I see that he is doing his best.”