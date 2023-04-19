Mark Vito He left more than one surprised with the radical change in appearance that he has had. Through a TikTok video, she publicly reappeared after her separation from Keiko Fujimori and shook social networks by showing off her new image on said platform. Various figures from the show praised the renewed appearance that she shows. Among the most notable was the name of Fabio Agostini. Since then, netizens have called for the two to come together to create content on the internet.

Mark Vito opened an Instagram account

Through a social media post, Fabio Agostini, also known as ‘Lord’, announced in style that Mark Vito has created his first Instagram account so that he can interact with the public. Both made a collaborative post to publicize the news and in a matter of minutes it was filled with hundreds of comments.

“You were crying out for it and here it is. My new disciple. More motivated than ever and building his best version. You can now follow him on his new instagram. The great Mark Vito Villanella ”, reads the description of the photographs that they uploaded, in which they show off their muscles.

Fabio Agostini presents the new Instagram of Mark Vito. Photo: Instagram/Fabio Agostini

Fabio Agostini presented his ‘new disciple’

Hours before the presentation of his Instagram account, Fabio Agostini caused an uproar by sharing a peculiar video next to Mark Vito. However, the most surprising thing was that he called Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband a “disciple”. Likewise, he added a message to create high expectations among the users of said platform.

“My new disciple. I’m creating his Instagram. At the request of my disciples, great things are coming,” he wrote in one of his stories.

What did Magaly say about the closeness between Mark Vito and Fabio Agostini?

Magaly Medina she was no stranger to the recent meeting of Fabio Agostini and Mark Vito. The show presenter was surprised that Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband has started a friendship with the reality boy, because she does not consider him a good influence. Likewise, she indicated that we will probably see more content from them in the future, but not only on social networks.

“How dangerous, terrifying. With Fabio Agostini as a coach, as a teacher and guide. (…). What are you going to learn with Fabio Agostini, “he mentioned at the beginning. He also added:”Don’t tell me that soon we are going to see Mark Vito doing shows with Fabio Agostini in discos. (…). A disciple of Fabio Agostini, who would have thought, ”he added.

