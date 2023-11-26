Kyara Villanella participated in the final of the Miss Teen Universe 2023, although she did not win the crown, the Peruvian candidate was named the most popular in the contest. This Saturday, November 25, the gala was held in which the teenager and her father participated, Mark Vito Villanellahe was aware of the beauty competition and was very proud every time his first daughter he had with Keiko Fujimori was named.

YOU CAN SEE: Kyara Villanella stumbles during her final Miss Teen Universe presentation and falls down the stairs

How did Kyara Villanella do at Miss Teen Universe?

The Peruvian candidate, Kyara Villanella, began the gala of the Miss Teen Universe with a stumble in the swimsuit parade, but this unforeseen event never stopped her and she continued on the catwalk. In addition, she dazzled in an elegant evening dress and received applause from the audience after her response in the well-known round of questions.

The daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito could not win the crown of the contest, she was fourth finalist (fifth place); However, she was recognized as the most popular representative this year and won for the best social project presented, therefore, she was very happy to receive these decorations.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Teen Universe 2023, with Kyara Villanella: miss Teen Cuba won the contest

What did Mark Vito say about his daughter, Kyara Villanella, at Miss Teen Universe?

Mark Vito She supported her daughter Kyara Villanella during the Miss Teen Universe final, this Saturday, November 25. Thus, the popular TikToker applauded every time the Peruvian candidate advanced in each instance and never stopped encouraging, even though she did not win the crown.

“Good, Kyara! Fourth place in Miss Teen Universe, I am very proud of you. You deserve this because you have prepared for a year. I imagine that all the Peruvians will also be here to welcome you. Congratulations“said Keiko Fujimori’s ex-partner.

Who won Miss Teen Universe 2023?

The Cuban candidate Lynette Arce-Garcia She was chosen as the absolute winner of Miss Teen Universe 2023, this Saturday, November 25. The young woman originally from Cuba convinced the jury with her performance and skill on the catwalk. She wore a typical costume that represented La Tropicana, the most famous cabaret in her country.



#Mark #Vito #congratulates #daughter #Kyara #Villanella #standing #Teen #quotI #proudquot