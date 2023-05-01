Mark Vito It has caused great surprise in the entertainment press and in public opinion in general by reappearing on social networks with a radical physical change. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband impressed with this new look and began to gain followers after several months of inactivity after separating from her.

At the request of hundreds of users, he even uploaded content together with Fabio Agostini, who is considered one of the top guys in fitness life, to please the popular clamor. However, after an announcement from the mother of his children, the foreigner decided to stay away from his platforms for a few days out of respect for his family.

Mark Vito clarifies the reason for his physical change

However, Mark Vito reappeared on his Tiktok account to undergo a blood test and demonstrate that he does not use anabolics or any other substance to increase muscle mass. Likewise, he took the opportunity to say that he decided on this change because he felt motivated and because he prioritized his personal well-being.

“I deserve to focus on me. No matter your age or what has happened in your life, we can all pick ourselves up and you have to start with something, your life is going to be better. Opportunities are going to come, that special girl in your life is going to come,” she said.

“I felt much better going to the gym because it was also an opportunity, a way to vent everything that happened to me. Change my life to something positive. Saying to myself: ‘Your life, Mark, okay, you deserve to live and something has to be done, then go for it. You don’t need eight months, in 100 days you will become unrecognizable,’” he added.

