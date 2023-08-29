Be sincere! Mark Vito He was invited to the latest edition of the program ‘El reventonazo’ broadcast on Saturday, August 26. In conversation with Chola Chabuca, the now tiktoker expressed his gratitude to his followers for supporting him on his social platforms. “What a pleasure to be able to share my day to day with other people. What I do is acting, I like to make a smile, but also that way they can get to know me a little more”. Along these lines, the American praised his two daughters and specified that Kyara Villanella He is the one who supports him the most in his new facet as an influencer.

At another point in the interview, Chola Chabuca asked Mark Vito how he sees himself in the next 10 years. At that moment, Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband broke down. “I hope to find love again. I don’t know if I’m going to be a great businessman again, I would love to; but if the opportunity takes me to the movies or other things, I’m willing. I’m going to give my all”; he commented on US with a broken voice.

YOU CAN SEE: New love? Mark Vito gives details of his appointment with the winner of the romantic sequence of ‘MQM’

How much does Mark Vito charge to record tiktoks for brands?

In conversation with a reporter from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, Mark Vitorevealed the tremendous sum he charges for recordingtiktoksfor different brands that seek to promote their ventures.

“We charge 3,000 soles plus IGV for each video”,said the American at the beginning. After that, the ex-husband of Keiko Fujimori He requested that they send him information about the venture to have knowledge. “If you could send me catalogs to see the type of clothing, because we recommend the brands with which we feel comfortable,” she said.

On the other hand,vitoHe specified what the procedure for delivering the video was like if the client accepted the offer. After that, the production of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ concluded that the now tiktoker would be charging 3,000 soles per week.

YOU CAN SEE: Ampay by Mark Vito: who is the young woman with whom the tiktoker was caught in a nightclub?

What is the indispensable quality that Mark Vito’s new partner must have?

Some days ago,Mark VitoHe appeared on the set of ‘Send whoever’s in charge’ and spoke about his sentimental situation. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband pointed out that she does not close the doors to love; however, he wants the next couple to be completely unrelated to the political sphere.

“Politics has done me a lot of damage, not only to me, but to my ex-partner. I’m not preparing to face (this situation) again. I want to be away from this,” he commented. Likewise, she was encouraged to reveal what she looks for in a woman.“100% single, faithful and that has no ‘sequels’ of her past”, added the US.

What are the legal problems that Mark Vito faces with the Peruvian justice system?

Currently, Mark Vito He faces a tax accusation against him for the alleged crimes of organized crime, money laundering and fraud as part of the criminal process that is followed by his ex-wife, Keiko Fujimori, for the case known as ‘Cocktails’. In this sense, the relevant authority has requested 22 years in prison for the American businessman.

Prosecutor requests 22 years in prison against Mark Vito. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast/TikTok

Was Mark Vito upset with Magaly Medina for not considering him in ‘La casa de Magaly’?

Magaly Medinatook advantage of the last edition of his program to make a revelation about Mark Vito. Initially, the popular “Urraca” was surprised that Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband has agreed to appear on most television spots and that she does not want to visit hers. At that time, the show host made a singular comment about the American who, apparently, would be upset with her for not calling him to participate in hisreality, ‘Magaly’s house’.

“Until now, he has not forgiven us for not having included him in ‘La casa de Magaly’. That is a powerful reason for people to get angry at us, but we always give reasons for that”held Medina.

Does Kyara Villanella approve of Mark Vito being an influencer?

Mark Vito He achieved great popularity after venturing into the world of social media. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband has become an internet sensation thanks to the funny videos she shares. After that, he was consulted for the opinion of his daughter Kyara Villanella and clarified that the young woman agrees with everything he does.

“Kyara is a tiktoker with over a million followers. So she understands how social media works. So I have your full support.“, the tiktoker said for The Republic.

#Mark #Vito #breaks #talking #future #hope #find #love