Mark Vito He used his social networks and surprised by issuing a second statement after learning about his ex-wife’s state of health Keiko Fujimori. Fabio Agostini’s friend made it clear that he has a good relationship with the mother of his daughters and always wishes her the best. In addition, he indicated that the support he provides is not a smoke screen, as some users come to believe.

Mark Vito announces his departure from social networks

With great surprise, this Thursday, April 20, Mark Vito announced his departure from social networks for a while. This happened just a few weeks after becoming a great success on the Tiktok platform thanks to the popular videos that he publishes, in which he is seen with a renewed figure.

Mark reported that his decision is due to the fact that he will prioritize and support his ex-wife Keiko Fujimori, who will undergo a difficult operation next week to have a tumor removed. “I will not upload videos to social networks until I wait for the result of the mother of my children.”

Mark Vito reveals his current relationship with Keiko after divorce

Mark Vito He published an extensive statement on his Instagram account in which he took the opportunity to clarify what is the relationship he has with the leader of Fuerza Popular after divorcing in 2022.

“I’m getting a lot of messages saying this is a show, smoke screen,” Mark said at the beginning, referring to his previous announcement to move away from social networks. He then clarified what is the link that he still maintains with Keiko: “We are currently divorced and we maintain a good relationship as parents for the well-being of our daughters,” wrote.