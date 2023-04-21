What happened with Mark Vito? Just a few days after becoming a success on social networks due to the videos he uploaded with his renewed figure and strict exercise routine, Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband announced his momentary departure from digital platforms after the leader of Fuerza Popular make it known that a tumor has been detected and will undergo an operation to remove it.

Mark Vito announces his departure from social networks

Surprisingly, Mark Vito released news that saddened several of his followers. The new influencer will move away from social networks for a while to be able to prioritize the health of his ex-wife, the leader of Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori.

Through a statement published on his TikTok, Mark announced that he will give all the necessary support to politics and the daughters they have in common.

Mark Vito posts statement on TikTok: Photo: TikTok

Keiko Fujimori will undergo a difficult operation

In the early hours of this Thursday, April 20, the leader of Fuerza Popular Keiko Fujimori reported on her Twitter account that a thyroid tumor was detected and that after undergoing an operation her official diagnosis will be known.

“Next week I will undergo an operation to remove it and define its exact nature. Until then, my family and I will keep any additional details confidential,” he explained. He then indicated that he made the decision to make his state of health public so that the information is not misrepresented. “I make this information public to avoid any type of leak or misinterpretation.”

Mark Vito became a star on TikTok

In mid-April, Mark Vito became a total success on the Tiktok platform. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband surprised by publishing a video in which he is seen with a completely renewed look. “Despite everything, I became stronger,” he read in the clip.

