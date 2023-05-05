Mark Vito It is a trend in social networks not only for its reappearance with a remarkable physical change, but also for its fun videos and collaborations with content creators. Now, the new influencer seems to give more to talk about, as it will be the new pull of “The great chef: famous”. So he made it known Jose Pelaez, host of the program with which Vito has just made a fun video about some words in English that in our country have the meaning of food.

Remember that the input of Mark It occurs after the sudden resignation of Jorge Henderson, who confessed to feeling tired but grateful to Latina for the opportunities provided when he needed it most.

