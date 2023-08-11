Mark Vito and Deysi Araujo have been romantically linked after recording several videos on TikTok. Their chemistry caused their followers to think that they would have something more than a friendship. Keiko Fujimori’s businessman and ex-partner has become one of the most popular figures in entertainment due to his personality and sense of humor. This is because, in recent months, he has collaborated with well-known entertainment and internet figures, as well as appearing on comedy shows such as ‘JB on ATV’.

Have Mark Vito and Deysi Araujo kissed?

A reporter from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ put the character on social networks in trouble with a question about the former dancer Deysi Araujo. He asked her if she already kissed her, so her answer was intended to “mislead” the collaborator of the program.

“I’m not ruling anything out for later. As for whether there were kisses, I have no comments… look at the tiktoks. I don’t speak Spanisho”, said the foreign businessman. On the other hand, he filled her with praise. “It has been very nice. She is a great woman, she has a lot of artistic talent,” he added.

Did Mark Vito spend his birthday waking up with Deysi Araujo at his house?

Mark Vito stayed until the wee hours of the morning at Deysi Araujo’s house for her birthday. Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband was surprised by a cake that her new friend bought him and they toasted with relatives.

In the videos shared on social networks, the American and the former vedette are seen smiling and united with their friends. Later, he was grateful to his partner.

