Many asked for it. Mark Vito Villanella he was encouraged to reveal some of his ‘secrets’ to maintain a fit figure and lead a healthy lifestyle. On a new occasion, Keiko Fujimori’s husband went viral again on social networks by sharing some recommendations to gain muscle mass and achieve a bearing like his. In the video that she shared on Instagram, the influencer showed all the food that she ate in one day.

“Each person is different. To have a good nutritional plan there are several factors. My recommendations are: calculate your basal metabolism and count physical activity to know how many calories you will need to consume just to maintain your weight. If you want to lose fat and gain muscle at the same time, lift weights, little cardio, sleep 7 to 9 hours and avoid alcohol,” the description of the clip read. However, despite the advice, she made it known that she still misses the lomo saltado.

#Mark #Vito #advises #followers #fitness #figure #quotsleep #hoursquot