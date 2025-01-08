RTVE has presented what will be the new edition of the cooking contest with celebrities Bake Off: Baked celebrities. The second season of the program on La 1 will have as protagonists to Isabel Gemio, Cósima Ramírez, Maestro Joao, Cristina Tárrega, Pol Espargaró, Finito de Córdoba, Víctor Sandoval, Carmen Morales, Nagore Robles, Mario Marzo, Lidia Torrent, Mario Jefferson, Yurena and Mark Vanderloo.

And among the first images shown you can see how the latter two, the international model and the Spanish singer, seemed to enjoy the courtship. “You have a magnetic appeal,” the model says to Yurena during one of the cooking sessions and, in the promotional images, we can see how they even kiss.

With the help of Paula Vázquez, who repeats as master of ceremonies of talent produced by RTVE In collaboration with BOXFISH, these fourteen celebrities will compete to become the best pastry chef in Spain and win a prize of 100,000 euros which they will allocate to an NGO of their choice.

Presenter and jury repeat in this second season. “Nothing makes me prouder to be part of this cast. This program has a special life,” said Paula Vázquez. Eva Arguiñano has highlighted the “excitement” they feel when discovering the personalities of the contestants; Paco Roncero has recalled that, despite everything, they continue to be strict with them; and Damián Betular has insisted that this edition has allowed them to “go deeper”, which entails “tears” but also more fun.

On each day there will be three types of challenges: the Author’s Test, in which a pastry classic is reinterpreted; the Technical Test, in which the contestants have to exactly replicate a dessert proposed by the jury and that will be evaluated in a blind tasting; and the Fantasy Test, where spectacularity is the fundamental ingredient of the desserts.

To judge these desserts, Bake Off: celebrities in the oven once again has the most implacable, strict, fair and also funniest jury: the multi-award-winning chef with two Michelin stars Paco Roncero; the media and experienced pastry master Eva Arguiñano; and the prestigious internationally famous pastry chef Damián Betular.

In each episode, the best contestant will win the star pastry chef’s apron while the “least good” one will be eliminated from the competition. In addition, exceptional guests from the world of gastronomy participate in each episode. and the contestants also receive visits from great personalities, top guests from fields such as music, acting, and sports.