Mark van der Molen and Mai Verbij will present an afternoon show together on NPO 3FM from 7 January. Van der Molen’s current radio partner, Rámon Verkoeijen, will have a solo program from the new year, the radio station announced today.

It is not the first time that Van der Molen and Verbij have presented together. Last summer they covered the morning show of 3FM. “I am really looking forward to starting a new adventure on 3FM with Mark from January. We get the chance to show what we are good at during the weekend: being unabashedly yourself and not mincing words. I hope that this will allow us to get even closer to the listeners,” says Verbij.

Van der Molen still has to 'get used to' the idea that he will no longer be working with Verkoeijen. "After such a long time you finish each other's thoughts and you can blindly make a broadcast together. But when I suggested buying a tandem bicycle and both wearing the same sailing jacket, we came to the conclusion that a new chapter without each other can also give a lot of fresh energy."

Verkoeijen thinks it is ‘very special’ that he will stand ‘completely on his own two feet’. “The fact that I am now going to present my weekend show Rámon is a great adventure for which I am more than ready. The program follows the rhythm of your weekend: singing along in the car to the sports fields or to friends on Saturday, a little quieter on Sunday for when you are broke in bed or on your way to your grandmother.”

